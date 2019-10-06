|
1952 - 2019 Ruth Elizabeth Young age 67, born June 29, 1952 in Athens Georgia, to Edward & Mattie Lee Jewell. She departed this life way too soon on October 2, 2019. Ruth is now united with her parents, two sisters a brother and BELOVED nephew.
Ms. Young was a dedicated mother who loved her family dearly and a hard worker who worked at the University of Georgia, she retired after 35 years of services.
Ruth has joined her family in heaven, she leaves to cherish her family on earth one beautiful daughter Jessica Ann Harris, one brother Daris (Annie) Pope Sr., one sister Hattie Mae Rittenberry. Ruth also raised four nephews and one niece as her own childrens and they are Hussain (Shalice) Lateef, Cecil (Nancy) Cooper, Eric (Tamara) Cooper, Toby Cooper (decease), Taraka Huggs.
Ruth also leaves to cherish a host of great nieces and great nephews she love so much.
Viewing for friends/public will take place on Monday October 7, 2019 from 11am till 7pm service will be Tuesday October 8, 2019, 1pm at Willis Chapel Mack & Payne Funeral Home. Minister Victor Booker Eulogist. Internment at East Lawn Cemetery of Athens GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019