Ruth Margaret Ike, 84 of Sandy Springs, GA - formerly Athens, GA - passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020. Born in Flushing, New York on July 13 1935 to Mildred Borgeson Schmitt and George William Schmitt, Ruth grew up in Bloomfield, NJ. After her father's early death, Ruth's mother married Albert Edward Urie. As a child, she enjoyed summering in Bayhead, NJ.



She was preceded in death by her father, George Schmitt; mother, Mildred Schmitt Urie; stepfather, Albert Urie; and stepsister, Audrey Essig.



Ruth graduated from Bloomfield High School where she was a cheerleader. She attended Rutgers University (Douglas Women's College) where she met Albert "Al" Francis Ike during her freshman year. Ruth graduated from "The Laboratory and Institute of Fashion and Merchandising" in Manhattan prior to working for Macy's Fashion Merchandising and Advertising Department.



Ruth and Al were married on July 7, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, NJ. Following Al's service in the Army, the two moved to Elkins, West Virginia, and later to Athens, GA where they raised their two sons - David and Steven. In Athens, Ruth worked for the Northeast GA Health District as a Volunteer Coordinator and Wellness Director supporting progressive public health measures. She was an active member and later deacon of First Presbyterian Church. Ruth was also active in her community and worked with numerous organizations including the Athens General Hospital Auxiliary, League of Women's Voters, Learning in Retirement, and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation.



Ruth and Al shared their love of nature and the ocean on Little Cumberland Island where they entertained friends and family in their home. After retirement, Ruth enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Ruth was known as a wonderful hostess and cook. She particularly enjoyed her book club.



She is survived by her husband, Albert Ike of Sandy Springs, GA; sons David G.Ike (Harriet Downs) of Spartanburg, SC and their children John David, Anna, Hampton, and Anders and son Steven A. Ike (Nancy Peacock) of Dunwoody, GA and their children Greyson and Amelia.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, or the Jeannette Rankin Foundation at 1 Huntington Road Suite 701, Athens, Georgia 30606. A memorial service will be held at a later date



.



The family would like to share our appreciation for the staff and team at Sunrise Huntcliff and Agape Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store