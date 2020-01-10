|
1927 - 2020 Ruth J. Watson Crawford, 92 formerly of Hull, was a native of Oconee County. Mrs. Crawford began her eternal journey Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Janet Ward Huff, Jerrie (Andre) Ward Johnson, Ronnie and Matt Douglas Ward; siblings, Annette Moore and Charles R. Watson; 25 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Farmington. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church 10-11AM on the day of service.
The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, January 10th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020