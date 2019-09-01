|
1935 - 2019 Ruth Naomi Williams, 84, died August 30, 2019.
A native of Athens, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Bramblett and Roy Nelms.
Mrs. Williams retired in 1998 from the University of Georgia after twenty-eight years. She was an avid UGA Football fan and volunteered at the State Garden Club of Georgia house at the Athens Botanical Gardens. Mrs. Williams was an active member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church for forty-three years. She taught Sunday School for many years and served in many other capacities at the Church.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST with Revs. Bill Ricketts and Doug Nix officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-seven years, Jimmy Williams; son, Ricky Williams; sister, Evelyn Tucker; two grandsons, Travis Williams and Brooks Williams; one great grandson, Gavin Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth England, Terry England, Johnny Tucker, Randy Chandler, Dennis Picano and Kevin Brooks.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice for their care and sincere concern.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019