Ruth Sentell Wilson "Ruthie" walked into the peace, mercy and relief of her heavenly home to be with her Lord April 30, 2019 after fighting an extended battle with breast cancer. It is hard to describe Ruthie without first emphasizing her faith. Those she leaves behind will remember her as a Christlike woman, daughter, mother, grandmother (proudly known as "Lolli"), friend, and teacher. She devoted every day to supporting, encouraging, nurturing, and caring for all of her family. She previously taught First Grade, Kindergarten, and Preschool and loved watching her students learn and thrive and come to know the Lord, having taught at Prince Avenue Christian School, First Presbyterian Day School, and years ago in public schools in Augusta. She was born May 18, 1957 in Athens to R. Perry, Jr. and Jeanette Sentell, who survive her with along with her brother Perry III (Paige). She is also survived by her husband of 39 years, Tom, their three children Jeremy (Paige) Wilson, Christopher (Abby) Wilson, and Jenna Wilson, and 3 grandchildren, Carter, Sam, and Jack. She was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church having been a part of the church since 1958. Services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beech Haven Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Lord and Stephens, West.. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 2, 2019