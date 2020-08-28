1/1
Ruth Treadwell McDaris
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Treadwell McDaris, 92, of Statham went home to The Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The daughter of the late Mattie Ruth and Ira Treadwell and wife of the late J.B. McDaris, she was employed with First National Bank / Wells Fargo as a bank officer, a member of Hebron Christian Church, and a resident at Mulberry Grove Assisted Living.

Survivors include children and spouse, Pam and Bo Wolfe of Fayetteville, Ga; Pat and Mike Strain of Newnan, Ga; sisters, Hazel Roach and Jean Poole of Bogart; six grandchildren, Nikki and Jason Movius, Courtney Wolfe, Megan and Adam Clifton, Bently and Kellan Strain, Kasi and Brennan Strain, Brianna and Jordan Strain; seven great grandchildren, Cole Movius, Cody Movius, Carson Movius, Meredith Strain, Brantley Strain, Oaks Strain, Wells Strain, and one on the way; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A public visitation will be held at Hebron Christian Church in Winder from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Officiating will be Ruth's grandson, Brennan Strain.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Hebron Christian Church or Mulberry Grove Assisted Living.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Hebron Christian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved