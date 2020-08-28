Ruth Treadwell McDaris, 92, of Statham went home to The Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
The daughter of the late Mattie Ruth and Ira Treadwell and wife of the late J.B. McDaris, she was employed with First National Bank / Wells Fargo as a bank officer, a member of Hebron Christian Church, and a resident at Mulberry Grove Assisted Living.
Survivors include children and spouse, Pam and Bo Wolfe of Fayetteville, Ga; Pat and Mike Strain of Newnan, Ga; sisters, Hazel Roach and Jean Poole of Bogart; six grandchildren, Nikki and Jason Movius, Courtney Wolfe, Megan and Adam Clifton, Bently and Kellan Strain, Kasi and Brennan Strain, Brianna and Jordan Strain; seven great grandchildren, Cole Movius, Cody Movius, Carson Movius, Meredith Strain, Brantley Strain, Oaks Strain, Wells Strain, and one on the way; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A public visitation will be held at Hebron Christian Church in Winder from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A graveside service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Officiating will be Ruth's grandson, Brennan Strain.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Hebron Christian Church or Mulberry Grove Assisted Living.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com