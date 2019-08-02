|
Virginia Ruth Davis 1947 - 2019 Mrs. Virginia Ruth Davis, age 72, of Riverdale, Georgia passed on July 29, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Sylvester Davis, Jr., son, Ryikeem Pullins; brothers, Robert Mitchell, Jr. and Charles L. Mitchell; sisters, Beatrice Hall, Bertha L. Stephens, Emma Mae Flemming, Elaine Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019