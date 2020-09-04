1/1
Ryan Thomas Burgess
1992 - 2020
{ "" }
Ryan Thomas Burgess, 28, of Bogart passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on August 22, 1992 in Athens, Georgia, he was the son of Charles Burgess and the late Tina Jackson Burgess. Ryan was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family unconditionally and was always there to support them. He was a Certified Welder by trade and a former employee with Accurus Aerospace Machine (formerly McCann).

In addition to his mother, Ryan was preceded in death by his brother, Chad Burgess; grandparents, Charlie & Eva Mae Burgess; grandfather, Clarence W. Jackson.

He is survived by many who loved him including his father, Charles Burgess (Patta); grandmother, Ellen C. Jackson; aunt, Paige Jackson; niece, Charlee Grace Cox.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Lord & Stephens, West with pastor Ricky Casper officiating. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects to Ryan's family at any time at his residence.

Lord & Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniels Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
