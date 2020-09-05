Sadie Mae Collins Peak was born August 27, 1936 to the late Mr. Julius (Speed) Collins and Ada Scott.She joined Ebenezer AME Church at an early age in Greensboro, Georgia. Sadie received her education in the Greensboro, Georgia School System. She enjoyed visits from family and friends.She leaves to cherish her memory four sons: Willie (Sarah) Collins of Greensboro, Ga., Alton Sr. (Andrea) Collins of Woodville, Ga., Nathan (Mary) Collins and Dennis (Dianne) Collins both of Stone Mountain Ga.; one sister-in-law Lenora Scott of Atlanta, Ga. Also left to mourn her passing are grandchildren: ; eleven great grandchildren, ten siblings; Ba host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services are Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from New Bethel Church, Greensboro, Ga. Watts Funeral Home Union Point is in charge of arrangements.