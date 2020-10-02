Sallie Nell Grady age 72 of Athens passed on September 27, 2020.
Visitation begins on Friday, October 2, 2020 from Noon until 7:00pm.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00pm from the chapel of Batts& Bridges.
Interment in Athens Memory Gardens.
Survivors include 2 Daughters: Wanda Craft and Desuna Smith, 3 Sons: Gregory Smith, Calvin Grady and Ferris Grady, Jr., Mother: Annie Dye, 2 Sisters: Shirley Smith and Shirley Porter, 1 Brother: Larry Smith, 14 GC, 28 GGC other relatives and friends.
Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.