Sally Ann Wickersham Cauthen, 79, of Athens, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.Born in Washington, GA to the late Henry Brewster Wickersham and Sara Frances Wickersham, Sally Ann ran Delightful Bitefuls Catering for over 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.Sally Ann was a member of Athens First United Methodist Church where she was active in the Outreach Sunday School class. She loved her family and the many friends she had in Athens. She loved her community and stayed active in her community.Survivors include children, Sara Rebecca Williams and Christopher Wickersham Cauthen; sister, Betty Leigh Webb; and grandson, Roman Michael Williams.A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29, at 2 p.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Martha Aenchbacher officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.