Sarah (Sally) Tyler Langley Adair of Crawford died Tuesday, June 4, at Emory Decatur Hospital with complications from a lengthy illness. She was 75.
Born in Bremen, she was the child of James David (J.D.) and Sara Epps Langley. After several moves in the late 1940s, the family settled in Smyrna, where Sally attended grade school and graduated from Campbell High School in 1962. She went on to Florida State University, earning a degree in English in 1966.
In her adult life, she was a loving mother, an ardent artist, a graceful writer, and an engaging teacher. After receiving her master's degree from the University of Georgia, she spent the bulk of her teaching career as an English teacher at Oglethorpe County High School. She was also a founding member of St. Stephen's Anglican Catholic Church in Athens.
Survivors include two sons, Alex Adair, of Crawford, and David Adair, of St. Petersburg, Fla, and one granddaughter, Sofia Adair, of Bainbridge.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Stephen's Anglican Catholic Church, 800 Timothy Rd. Athens GA 30606.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019