Mr. Sam Talmadge Davis, age 91 of Griffin, Georgia passed away on October 25, 2020.
Sam was born October 20, 1929 in Athens, Georgia. He is preceded in death by parents, Louis S. Davis and Grace Talmadge Davis; three brothers, Louis Davis, Jack Davis, and John E. Davis. Sam graduated from the University of Georgia in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He then went into the army serving from 1952 to 1954 as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. After the military he settled in Griffin and was employed by Pomona Products for 38 years as Regional Sales Manager. Sam was a member of First United Methodist Church of Griffin, Georgia. He also attended the Men's Bible Sunday School Class.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 22 years, Ruth Ann Davis; children, Anna Jo Rodriguez and husband, Ernest; Sam T. Davis, Jr.; Sheri Hinson Blevins and husband, David; Anna Hinson Branton and husband, Raymond; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and extended family.
Visitation for Mr. Sam T. Davis will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Griffin, Georgia. Following the visitation a celebration of life will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Dr. John Mattox will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
