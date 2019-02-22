|
Sametrice Antwon Johnson, age 27, of Athens, GA passed February 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: mother, Janice Johnson; father, Samuel Lee Scott; siblings, Charia Johnson, Jawanna Mitchell, Damion Henderson, Canshaka Brightwell, Shakenna Weaver, Sereco Johnson, Jonathan Scott, Preston Davis and Benjamin Sims, Jr.; aunts, Angelia Harris, Sharon Bonds, Patricia Scott, Jacqueline Scott; uncles, Edward James Johnson, Steven Johnson, Stanley Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Ed Scott and John T. Scott.
