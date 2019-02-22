Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sametrice Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sametrice Antwon Johnson


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sametrice Antwon Johnson Obituary
Sametrice Antwon Johnson, age 27, of Athens, GA passed February 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: mother, Janice Johnson; father, Samuel Lee Scott; siblings, Charia Johnson, Jawanna Mitchell, Damion Henderson, Canshaka Brightwell, Shakenna Weaver, Sereco Johnson, Jonathan Scott, Preston Davis and Benjamin Sims, Jr.; aunts, Angelia Harris, Sharon Bonds, Patricia Scott, Jacqueline Scott; uncles, Edward James Johnson, Steven Johnson, Stanley Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Ed Scott and John T. Scott.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now