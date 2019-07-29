|
|
Sammy L. Favors 1947 - 2019 Sammy L. Favors, 72, of Athens, GA., passed away on July 25, 2019. Sam was born in Oconee County GA., to Will and Leona Favors. Sam is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, seven brothers and a beloved grandson. Sam is survived by two sons Ronald (Tina) and Jerome Favors all of Athens GA; a long time companion Juanita Willis of Athens GA. Two grandsons Marquez and Nathanial Favors of Athens GA. A host of Nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Monday 29 July, 2019, 11am at Mack & Payne Willis Chapel. Interment East Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation from 1-7pm
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019