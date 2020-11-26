Samuel "Sammy" Thomas Beasley, age 74, of Athens, GA passed November 21, 2020.
A public viewing will be held from 12pm - 6pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Other services are not planned at this time.
Survivor include: his son, Sammy (LaDonna) Beasley, Jr.; grandchildren, Samantha Beasley, LaShonda Beasley, Sammy Beasley, III, and Tylah Beasley; one great grandchild, Samara Elfadil; and siblings.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com