Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Dowdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Dowdy Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Dowdy Jr. Obituary
Mr. Samuel Dowdy, Jr., age 74, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 2, 2019. Survivors includes his wife,

Susie Pearl Dowdy: daughter, Anissa M. Shiflet; Sons Carlos (Tiffany) Moffitt and Patrick (Florika) Chappell; mother, Mrs. Lucile Bell Dowdy; brother, Emanuel (Barbara) Dowdy; sister, Jerry (Alvin) Reid; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Thursday, February 7, 2019 from the Hill Chapel Baptist Church, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 12:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home family hour will be from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.