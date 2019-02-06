|
Mr. Samuel Dowdy, Jr., age 74, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 2, 2019. Survivors includes his wife,
Susie Pearl Dowdy: daughter, Anissa M. Shiflet; Sons Carlos (Tiffany) Moffitt and Patrick (Florika) Chappell; mother, Mrs. Lucile Bell Dowdy; brother, Emanuel (Barbara) Dowdy; sister, Jerry (Alvin) Reid; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Thursday, February 7, 2019 from the Hill Chapel Baptist Church, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 12:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home family hour will be from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019