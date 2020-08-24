1/
Samuel Eugene Lane
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Samuel Eugene Lane, 87 of Athens passed on August 20, 2020.

Visitation will begins Monday, August 24th from 1:00pm-6:00PM at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00AM from East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his Children: Evelyn (Harry) Sims, Teresa Lane and Tracey Taylor; Siblings: Frankie Lane, Marilyn Scott and Mattie Williams, 8 Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.

Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
