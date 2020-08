Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Eugene Lane, 87 of Athens passed on August 20, 2020.



Visitation will begins Monday, August 24th from 1:00pm-6:00PM at the funeral home.



Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00AM from East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.



Survivors include his Children: Evelyn (Harry) Sims, Teresa Lane and Tracey Taylor; Siblings: Frankie Lane, Marilyn Scott and Mattie Williams, 8 Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.



Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.



