Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel
Athens, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Billups Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Glenn


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Glenn Obituary
1946 - 2019 Mr. Samuel Glenn, age 73, of Athens, Georgia passed on December 8, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Nellie Watkins; step-daughter, Leslie Watkins; god-son, Khyrie Rhodes; sisters, Henrietta Jackson, Lucille Sanders, Helen Cook and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 from the Billups Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 with a family visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -