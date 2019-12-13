|
|
1946 - 2019 Mr. Samuel Glenn, age 73, of Athens, Georgia passed on December 8, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Nellie Watkins; step-daughter, Leslie Watkins; god-son, Khyrie Rhodes; sisters, Henrietta Jackson, Lucille Sanders, Helen Cook and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 from the Billups Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 with a family visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019