Mr. Samuel Willingham, age 58, of Athens, Georgia passed on May 23, 2019.
Survivors include his children, Samantha Willingham, Arnitra Willingham, Trisha Griffin, Joshua (Michelle)Willingham and Chad Griffin; mother, Annie Carruth; grandmother, Ethel Mae Willingham; siblings, Matthew Carruth, Keith Chappell, Troy Chappell, Qunicy Bradford,Bernard Chappell, Janice Jeralds, Angela Walters, Brenda Chappell, Cynthia Chappell, April Chappell and Lisa Echols and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon Friday, May 31,2019 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Viewing will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2019