Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Willingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Willingham


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Willingham Obituary
Mr. Samuel Willingham, age 58, of Athens, Georgia passed on May 23, 2019.

Survivors include his children, Samantha Willingham, Arnitra Willingham, Trisha Griffin, Joshua (Michelle)Willingham and Chad Griffin; mother, Annie Carruth; grandmother, Ethel Mae Willingham; siblings, Matthew Carruth, Keith Chappell, Troy Chappell, Qunicy Bradford,Bernard Chappell, Janice Jeralds, Angela Walters, Brenda Chappell, Cynthia Chappell, April Chappell and Lisa Echols and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon Friday, May 31,2019 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. Viewing will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now