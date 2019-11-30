|
1993 - 2019 Sanchez Mandez Elder, age 25, of Athens, GA passed November 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 15, Watkinsville, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Public Viewing will be held Saturday from 3-7 PM and visitation with the family from 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his mother, Carolyn R. Adams; father, Charles Henry (Belinda) Elder; siblings, Rico Adams, Sanderrious Elder, Charles S. Elder; step sister, Courtney Haynes; and God sister, Leann Elder.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 30, 2019