|
|
1949 - 2020 Sandra Helen Venable, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 71.
Born in Jefferson, she was a daughter of the late Floyd Adkins Venable and Dorothy Helen Venable. Mrs. Venable thrived on time spent with her family and most importantly, her precious grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shannon Guest.
Survivors include her children, Shane Guest; Ray Poulnott Jr. (Deean) and Crystal Lewis; grandchildren, Brittany Guest, Kennedee Poulnott, Michaela Guest, Kelsey Hardigree, Raegan Poulnott and Adeline Lewis; great-grandchild, Sawyer Poulnott and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to current health regulations, private graveside services will be held.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 28, 2020