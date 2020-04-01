|
1939 - 2020 Sandra Lee Copeland Lumpkin, 80, of Athens, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Born April 18, 1939 in Athens, Mrs. Lumpkin was a daughter of the late Albert Henry Copeland and Mary Rogers Copeland. She was a 1958 graduate of Athens High School and always enjoyed their class reunions. She owned and operated Simply Southern, a furniture store and Weekend A'Fair, an antique store. She loved antiquing and gardening, and visiting her family in Folly Beach, South Carolina. She also had a love for Jamaica and all the wonderful friends she made there, especially Cynthia Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Quinton Lumpkin Ill; a brother, Mac Copeland; and her grandson, James Quinton Lumpkin V.
Survivors include her two sons, Albert Henry "Bert" Lumpkin (Carole) and James Quinton "Quint" Lumpkin IV; three grandchildren, Raleigh Lumpkin, Julianna Lumpkin and Joseph Lumpkin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Dave Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Research.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 1, 2020