Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Sandra Lee Copeland Lumpkin


1939 - 2020
Sandra Lee Copeland Lumpkin Obituary
1939 - 2020 Sandra Lee Copeland Lumpkin, 80, of Athens, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born April 18, 1939 in Athens, Mrs. Lumpkin was a daughter of the late Albert Henry Copeland and Mary Rogers Copeland. She was a 1958 graduate of Athens High School and always enjoyed their class reunions. She owned and operated Simply Southern, a furniture store and Weekend A'Fair, an antique store. She loved antiquing and gardening, and visiting her family in Folly Beach, South Carolina. She also had a love for Jamaica and all the wonderful friends she made there, especially Cynthia Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Quinton Lumpkin Ill; a brother, Mac Copeland; and her grandson, James Quinton Lumpkin V.

Survivors include her two sons, Albert Henry "Bert" Lumpkin (Carole) and James Quinton "Quint" Lumpkin IV; three grandchildren, Raleigh Lumpkin, Julianna Lumpkin and Joseph Lumpkin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Dave Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Research.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
