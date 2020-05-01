Home

POWERED BY

Services
Day Funeral Service
471-G Morrison Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 532-5012
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra VanLandingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Randolph VanLandingham


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee Randolph VanLandingham Obituary
1944 - 2020 Sandra Lee Randolph VanLandingham, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born to the late Edith (Murph) and Rivington Randolph in Athens, GA on September 27, 1944. Sandy graduated from Athens High School in 1962, attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated from the University of GA in 1966 with a degree in journalism. She married Sam Leroy VanLandingham in 1970. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam and her son, William Samuel VanLandingham. She is survived by her son, John Hammond Taylor of Columbus, OH; her three sisters, Nancy (Larry) Jones of Amelia Island, FL, Betty Randolph of Brunswick, GA, and Kathy (Luke) Mims of Pickens, SC; and her sister-in-law, Marian VanLandingham of Alexandria, VA.

Donations may be made in her memory to or the Humane Society. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -