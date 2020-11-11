1/
Sandra Lewis Webb
1954 - 2020
Mrs. Sandra Lynne Lewis Webb, 66, of Colbert, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born in Elberton on May 28, 1954, daughter of the late Fred Ray Lewis and Juanita Laverne Smith Lewis. She was a 1972 graduate of Elbert County High School as well as a graduate of Athens Technical College's Cosmetology School. Sandra dedicated her younger years as a stay at home mother, and, after her children were grown, went to work at the Madison County Board of Commissioners Office where she retired after 29 years of service. Sandra served as the Executive Director of Keep Madison County Beautiful and Recycling Center and was a member of Athens Christian Church. She enjoyed supporting UGA football, traveling, especially to the beach and mountains, and hosting holiday parties. Sandra will be most remembered for her servant's heart and her gregarious smile.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Gary Russell Webb; children: Adam Michael Webb, Sr. and his wife Ashlan of Monticello and Kate Webb and her husband Eric Waddell of Safety Harbor, FL; grandson, Adam Michael Webb, Jr.; brother, Kevin Lewis and his wife Kelly Brychell of Elberton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Debora Laverne Lewis and Steven Ray Lewis.

Memorial services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 3 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Thompson officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 1:30-2:30p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
November 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura B Sharp
