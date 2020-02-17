Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Sandy Harris Dawson


1957 - 2020
Sandy Harris Dawson Obituary
1957 - 2020 Sandy Harris Dawson, 62, of Athens, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Sandy was a native and lifelong resident of Athens, born on March 3, 1957 to the late Douglas Lamar Harris and Doris Kittle Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Adrain Dawson; and daughter, Hope Dawson Bell.

Sandy was a 1975 graduate of Cedar Shoals High School. She was a homemaker, enjoyed camping, traveling to the mountains and loved her pet cats.

Survivors include son, Douglas Barry Dawson of Madison; sisters, Brenda Cunningham of Athens, Patti Worley (Carl) and Penny Wilson (Randy), both of Commerce; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Dyer and Mr. Will Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
