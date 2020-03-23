|
1941 - 2020 Sara Jane Wood, 78, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020.
Jane was born April 10, 1941. She was a graduate of Loganville High School and attended Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia. She was employed at Button Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville, as well as Kroger. Jane lived most of her life in Loganville, Georgia. For the last 12 years she has lived in Athens, Georgia. She most recently was a resident of Grandview Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethleen Wood. She is survived by a sister Anne Wood of Athens, Georgia. At Jane's request no services will be held.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020