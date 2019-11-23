|
|
1923 - 2019 Sara L. Greer, 96, of Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Born in Danielsville, Mrs. Greer was a daughter of the late Howard Jones and Ophelia Morris Jones. She was a longtime member of Ila Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Allen Greer and four siblings, Morris Jones, Harold Jones, Faye Jones Vandiver and Betty Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Doolittle of Colbert; step-son, Jason Greer of McDonough; brother, Alfred Jones of Tallapoosa and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ila Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 76, Ila, GA 30647.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019