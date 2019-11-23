Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Lord and Stephens
Danielsville, GA
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord and Stephens
Danielsville, GA
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara L. Greer


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara L. Greer Obituary
1923 - 2019 Sara L. Greer, 96, of Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Born in Danielsville, Mrs. Greer was a daughter of the late Howard Jones and Ophelia Morris Jones. She was a longtime member of Ila Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Allen Greer and four siblings, Morris Jones, Harold Jones, Faye Jones Vandiver and Betty Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Doolittle of Colbert; step-son, Jason Greer of McDonough; brother, Alfred Jones of Tallapoosa and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ila Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 76, Ila, GA 30647.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -