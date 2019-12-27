|
|
1940 - 2019 Sara Mathews Guntharp, 79, wife of 60 years to Thomas A. Guntharp, Sr., died Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Olen B. Mathews and Sara Frances Couch Mathews. She was a graduate of Athens High School. Mrs. Guntharp was an accomplished entrepreneur having ran three successful businesses. Survivors include her husband; son: Al Guntharp, Jr. of Atlanta; sister: Dolores (Larry) Lavender of Athens and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the . Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019