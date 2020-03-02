|
|
1934 - 2020 Sara Spratlin Bailey, 85, passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020.
Sara was born December 13, 1934 in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Reeves Spratlin and Ruby Grace Spratlin.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin D. Bailey, Jr; three sisters, Edna King, Marie Kelly, and Dorothy Stephens; one brother, Harry Spratlin.
Sara was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Morris (Bryan); a son, Danny Bailey (Denise); brother John E. Spratlin; three grandchildren, Michael Morris (Molly), Tanner Bailey (Candice) and William Bailey and three great-grandchildren, Clara, Emma and Jackson.
Graveside Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Dave Smith officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020