Sarah Frances Williams Kesler
1930 - 2020
Sarah Frances Williams Kesler, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

A native and lifelong resident of Athens, Mrs. Kesler was born Aug. 28, 1930, the daughter of the late John Herbert Williams and Pearl Mae Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband George Truett Kesler Sr.; brothers James, Richard and Eugene Williams; and granddaughter Ansley Davidson.

Mrs. Kesler was a graduate of Athens High School and attended the University of Georgia. She owned Kesler's Jewelers for 14 years before retiring in 1997 and later worked for several years at Bernstein Funeral Home. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens.

Mrs. Kesler is survived by her daughter Jan Kesler Davidson of Athens; son and daughter-in-law George Truett Kesler Jr. and Sherri Kesler of Cairo; grandchildren Justin Davidson and Cyndi Logan of Athens, Carrie Stanaland and husband Seth of Cairo, Lauren Thompson and husband Scott of Athens, Georgia Hammond and husband Daniel of Cairo, Macey Kesler of Cairo and Anna Kesler of Cairo; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Rev. Dr. Frank Granger will officiate. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask, per Athens-Clarke County ordinance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to the American Heart Association or American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be given at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
