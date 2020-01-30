|
1923 - 2020 Sarah Garrett Moore was born September 29, 1923 in Hope Hull, Alabama. She died peacefully at age 96, following loving hospice care at Talmadge Terrace in Athens, Georgia.
She was the youngest of six children born to Corinthia Mitchell Garrett and Alexander Reid Garrett. She received the nickname "Tweet" and grew up on a farm, attended Pintlala School, and later, Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama. She met William Walter Moore while he was in Army Air Corps training at Maxwell Field in Montgomery. They married on March 4, 1944 at the Liberty Church of Christ in Hope Hull, Alabama.
Bill was stationed in Denver, CO at Lowry Field in Denver, Colorado where they lived in 1945. They later moved back to Atlanta where they had their first son, Walt, then moved to Athens where Bill attended the University of Georgia. Their second son, Dick was born and in1950 and then they bought at farm in Oglethorpe County.
Tweet enjoyed her roles as homemaker, farm wife and mother. They added a daughter, Margaret, and son John, to their family. She was busy with four children, and soon the life with a dairy and the demands of rural living. She was involved in church in Athens, Georgia (Prince Avenue Church of Christ which later became Campus View Church of Christ) and she was known for her hospitality and her loving welcome to their farm, appropriately named "The Moore Themerrier Farm. She was active in her community and lived out her Christian faith in all she did.
Tweet and Bill were married 64 years -- Bill died in 2008. She is survived by a son, Walt Moore (Jann) of Athens, GA, a son, Richard Moore (Diane) of Xenia, OH, a daughter, Margaret Robling (Joe) of Norcross, GA, and son, John Moore (Susan) of Winder, GA. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren all of whom brought much joy to her life.
Visitation will be held at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, Georgia on Friday, January 31, 5:30- 7:30 PM. On Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Campus View Church of Christ in Athens, GA, a visitation will be at 1:00 PM with the funeral at 2:00 PM, then graveside services following at Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Right Steps, a Christian orphan's home and school in Nigeria.
http://www.rightsteps.org/
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 30, 2020