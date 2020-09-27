I have a fond memory of Sarah which goes back quite a few years. While we were visiting Dan and Greer, Sarah was staying with them at the time. Of course, all the Pelletier daughters wore huge hair bows to church on Sunday. When Sarah came downstairs ready for church, she also had a huge hair bow, looking as sweet as ever, and so proud to be a part of the group! I know you will miss her dearly. Praise God she is with our Savior now, complete and whole, trading that big hair bow for a white robe of righteousness purchased just for her.

Julie Grabenkort

Friend