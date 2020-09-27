1/1
Sarah Lynn Pelletier
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Lynn Pelletier, 55, of Winder passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born on June 29, 1965 in Athens, Georgia she was the daughter of the late S. William Pelletier and Leona Jane Bledsoe Pelletier.

Sarah was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church in Winder for 16 years. Her faith in Jesus was clear to anyone she met. She enjoyed going out to eat, looking at magazines and at one time liked to put together jigsaw puzzles. Sarah had a passion for hymns and could identify any song within the first few seconds of someone humming it. She had such a sunny personality and was very loved by those around her.

Survivors include her sisters, Lucy Pelletier of Winder, GA and Rebecca Pelletier Morse (Rick) of Maitland, FL; brothers, William Timothy Pelletier (Jo) of Troy, MI, Jonathan Daniel Pelletier (Greer) of John's Creek, GA and David Mark Pelletier (Cindy) of Ellicott City, MD; 22 nieces & nephews; 21 great nieces & nephews.

Pallbearers will include David Pelletier, Dan Pelletier Sr., Rick Morse, Ben Hardgrove, Christian Roberson and Bob Perry.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Pastor Andy Schuster and Pastor Lee Lovett officiating.

Lord & Stephens West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 26, 2020
So many fond memories of Sarah in George's SS class at UC. This was the time when she loved doing jigsaw puzzles. Her smile and sweet spirit will be missed by all who knew her, and especially by those of you who loved her so deeply. But now she is with Jesus and others in heaven, who also loved her truly.
Linda Hutchinson
Friend
September 25, 2020
I have a fond memory of Sarah which goes back quite a few years. While we were visiting Dan and Greer, Sarah was staying with them at the time. Of course, all the Pelletier daughters wore huge hair bows to church on Sunday. When Sarah came downstairs ready for church, she also had a huge hair bow, looking as sweet as ever, and so proud to be a part of the group! I know you will miss her dearly. Praise God she is with our Savior now, complete and whole, trading that big hair bow for a white robe of righteousness purchased just for her.
Julie Grabenkort
Friend
September 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Julie Grabenkort
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved