Sarah Venita Weems


1945 - 2020
Sarah Venita Weems Obituary
1945 - 2020 Ms. Sarah Venita Simmons, 74, of Athens, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Survivors include her son, Marty Simmons, daughters, Shunta Simmons, Shaniqua Williams, Quiana Simmons, LaDeidra Nash, brother, Albert Weems, sisters, Yvonne Weems, Elizabeth Robinson, Lanetta Mattox, Quintella Bolton, thirteen grandchildren, and other family and friends.

Memorial services for Ms. Simmons will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 16,2020 at Ebenezar Baptist Church- West. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
