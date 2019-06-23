|
Scott Alan Bradberry, 55, of Ila, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Chicago, he was a son of the late Albert Bradberry and Barbara Edmondson Bradberry. Mr. Bradberry enjoyed hunting, fishing and goat farming. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Bradberry.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie Bradberry; four children, Ramona, Karie, Jason and Chris; one sister, Sherry; two half-brothers, Shannon and Shem and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 23, 2019