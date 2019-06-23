Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord and Stephens
Danielsville, GA
Scott Alan Bradberry


Scott Alan Bradberry Obituary
Scott Alan Bradberry, 55, of Ila, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Chicago, he was a son of the late Albert Bradberry and Barbara Edmondson Bradberry. Mr. Bradberry enjoyed hunting, fishing and goat farming. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Bradberry.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie Bradberry; four children, Ramona, Karie, Jason and Chris; one sister, Sherry; two half-brothers, Shannon and Shem and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 23, 2019
