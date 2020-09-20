1/1
Scott Smith
1971 - 2020
Mr. James 'Scott' Smith, 49, of Elberton, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence.

Scott was born in Elberton on August 19, 1971, son of Dianne Allen Smith and the late Wilson Ray Smith, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Shane Smith. He was a graduate of Elbert County High School and made the Georgia Trend Magazine 40 Under 40 List. Scott won multiple Georgia Association of Broadcasters and National Association of Broadcasters awards through his life's work as a broadcaster. He served on the Board of Advisory for the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission. Scott was the former owner/operator of Elberton's WSGC Radio Station where he proudly promoted community through station fundraising events. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Elberton and a licensed pilot. Scott had a great love for traveling and always enjoyed visiting presidential libraries.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Rebecca Smith and daughter, Savannah Smith.

Funeral services celebrating Scott's life will be held on Sunday, September 20, at 2 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Vaughn, Dr. Arthur Lamont, and Mr. Quinn Floyd officiating.

The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 12:30-1:45p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.

Contributions may be made in his memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, Elberton Animal Control, or Athens Animal Control.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. James 'Scott' Smith.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
