Shamon Ontae Elder
1980 - 2020
Shamon Ontae Elder, age 40, of Watkinsville, GA passed July 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the graveside of Little Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, C.M. Copelan Road, Watkinsville, GA. Public viewing, Tuesday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his son, Shamon Ontae Elder, Jr.; grandson, Kardier Elder; father, Ray Harris, Sr.; siblings, Ray Harris, Jr., Samuel Perry, Jr., Rachel Harris and Felecia Harris; grandfather, Eddie Frank Bishop; fiance, Shameka Mitchell and her children, Quinada Davis, Quandra Davis and Jernika Mitchell.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Losing a loved one is never easy, but our loving God promises to give the strength and courage you will need to endure, and to cope with the pain of your loss. He also promises to hold your hand every step of the way. (Isaiah 40:29 & 41:10).
Shierly Lugo
