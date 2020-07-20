Shamon Ontae Elder, age 40, of Watkinsville, GA passed July 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the graveside of Little Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, C.M. Copelan Road, Watkinsville, GA. Public viewing, Tuesday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his son, Shamon Ontae Elder, Jr.; grandson, Kardier Elder; father, Ray Harris, Sr.; siblings, Ray Harris, Jr., Samuel Perry, Jr., Rachel Harris and Felecia Harris; grandfather, Eddie Frank Bishop; fiance, Shameka Mitchell and her children, Quinada Davis, Quandra Davis and Jernika Mitchell.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com