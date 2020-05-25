Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Sharon Ann Robinson Hollman


1973 - 2020
Sharon Ann Robinson Hollman Obituary
Sharon Ann Robinson Hollman, age 46, of Athens, GA passed May 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Public viewing, Tuesday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, John Hollman; children, Christopher Sumlar, Jr., Christa A. Sumlar, Dontae Swain, John Hollman, Jr., Bernard Hollman and Pedro Gumala; one grandchild, Shania Hollman; siblings, Donna and James A. Howard, Bobby Foster, Shelia Billups, Diane Thomas, Wanda Barnett, Jerome Yearby, Kissia Robinson and Yvonne Bentson; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020
