1949 - 2019 Sharon Bays Johnson of Athens, Ga, joined her heavenly family on December 15, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a strong and beautiful woman, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. At the young age of 70, we were not ready to let her go.
Sharon was a friend to everyone. She put margins in her days to make connections with others in all sorts of ways from phone calls, visits, to beautifully hand-written notes. She was upbeat and fun-loving. She was always game for a great concert, a glass of wine, fun and laughter with the people she loved. She also loved travel, and in retirement, Sharon and her late husband spent much of their time traveling the world together.
Sharon was born on October 4, 1949 in Greenfield, Ohio to parents Benjamin Harrison Bays and Lucille Post Bays. She was baptized with her family at the Hillsboro Church of Christ by Dr. Paul Jones on February 9, 1958. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1967, and then went on to Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1971. Sharon joined the nursing staff at Children's Hospital of Cincinnati, Ohio. This is where she would meet her future husband, Dr. Gregory Lawrence Johnson. Sharon went into private healthcare in Ohio and Kentucky. Life brought Greg & Sharon together again, and then finally married in 1997. Greg & Sharon resided in Lexington, Kentucky. They found their true home, years later when Greg joined Sibley Heart Center/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, moving them to Athens, Ga. For nearly 20 years, they put down roots in the Athens community.
She is survived by her brother, John Douglas Bays (Tomi) of Atlanta, GA, niece, Jennifer Bays Brown (Byron) of Charlotte, NC and nephew, Bradley Graham Bays (Lindsay) of Atlanta, Ga, as well as her five great-nieces and nephews, Taylor Madison Brown, Rufus Byron Brown V, Henley Woodruff Bays, Reagan DuBose Bays, and Wyatt Bronson Bays. She is also survived by two step-children, Emily Guder (Jason) of Alexandria, Va and Peter F. Johnson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and step-granddaughter Lily Guder.
Special thanks to friend and caregiver, Deborah Smith, who gave her comfort and support when her health challenged her the most. She was constantly in the presence of loyal friends who have been so supportive to Sharon and her family. We thank you.
A celebration of her life will be held later in February with close friends and family at the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia. Donations may be made in her memory to The State Botanical Gardens of Georgia and the Athens Humane Society.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020