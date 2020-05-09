|
Sharon Collier, age 69, passed away peacefully at her home after battling cancer on May 7, 2020.
Sharon was born in Harriman, TN to Archie and Lois Lloyd. She graduated from Athens High School in 1968 and UGA in 1972 with a Bachelor of Education and subspecialized in Special Education. While at UGA, she married Lewis T. Collier in 1970 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in March. She taught in the public-school systems of both Clarke and Oconee County before joining her husband as co-owner of Memory Station in Watkinsville. She was an active and faithful member of Watkinsville First Baptist Church and served in many of its ministries.
Mrs. Collier was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Ralph Edward Lloyd. She is survived by her husband, Lewis; children: Justin T. Collier, MD (Elena) and Laura Collier (Matthew Tyler); grandchildren, Lydia Collier and Martin Collier; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Watkinsville First Baptist Church Children's Ministries or the .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2020