1945 - 2019 Sharon Painter Williams, 74, of Kingsport, died Monday morning, November 18, 2019, at her home after an extended illness. Born in San Angelo, TX, she was raised in Kingsport. She was a 1963 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and a 1967 graduate of Winthrop College. Sharon married James Williams after college and lived in Clemson, SC for many years. She retired from Great Smoky Mountain National Park in 2007 after many years of government service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest "Spud" and Jaynelle Painter.
Sharon is survived by her son, Robert Garrett and wife, Susan Williams of Wears Valley; 3 grandsons, Rajie Clifton, Tristan James Williams and Samuel Garrett Williams; sister, Jan Painter Munson of Knoxville; niece, Susan Hamilton Munson of Watertown, TN; and cousin, Michael Searles of Shelby, NC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Bobby Hill officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 871 N. Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909.
