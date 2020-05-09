|
Sharon Ralph Denney, age 81, of Moreland died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born in Newnan to the late Carey Nolan Denney and Clara Bowie Denney. He was predeceased by his only sibling, Janet Denney Thames, and infant nephew, Wesley Bowie Thames. He was a graduate of Newnan High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and the professional fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi. He also studied at the Graduate School of Credit and Finance at Dartmouth College. After military service in Germany with the US Army, he began his career with C&S Bank, Atlanta, no Bank of America. He was a co-founder of Fidelity Bank, Atlanta, now Ameris Bank, where he was very influential in the growth of the company. He retired from Fidelity in 1998 as Senior Executive Vice President.
He was a life trustee of Senior Citizen Services of Metropolitan Atlanta, now Meals on Wheels, where he previously served as chairman of the board. He was also a director of the Senior Citizen Services Foundation. He was a former director of the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, Atlanta, former director of Prevent Blindness Georgia, Atlanta, and previous member of the litigation team of the State Bar of Georgia. Mr. Denney was a charter member and former president of the DeKalb Rotary Club, Atlanta. He was a member of the Baptist faith.
In retirement, he was an 'unofficial volunteer' for the University of Georgia Library where he was instrumental in working with the Library in collecting significant archival materials. He developed a great love for plants and nature and worked along side his wife to try to equal the State Botanical Garden and Callaway Gardens flora. Jeff Lewis, Director Emeritus, The State Botanical Garden of Georgia and Professor Emeritus of Horticulture, The University of Georgia said, "while Sharon was working, his free time was limited. But when he retired 'the gloves came off'. Or perhaps it is more correct to say 'the gloves went on' to protect his hands from the work of gardening. His love of plants progressed from hobby to obsession." He also traveled the state with his wife to Gard Club of Georgia activities becoming involved as the ladies would allow him using his contacts, sales, and business abilities. James B. Miller, founder of Fidelity Bank and Executive Chairman of Ameris Bank, friend, and employer of 20 years honored him years ago by funding the Rare, Threatened and Endangered Garden in the Intentional Gard at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.
Mr. Denney is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Widener Denney, Aunt Mrs. Floyd (Frances) Bowie of Newnan, nephew Mark Steven Puckett, Sr. (Joy) of Moreland, great nephew Mark Steven Puckett, Jr (Colleen) of Senoia, great nieces Joanna Puckett Beatenbough (Cole, and Rebecca Puckett Davis (Barret) of Newnan, brother-in-law Tom Widener (Carolyn) of Blakely, GA, sister-in-law Carol Burris (Hugh) of Houston, TX, and brother-in-law Brown Widener Jr (Kathy) of Arnoldsville, GA, along with numerous cousins and great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2:00pm. McKoon Funeral Home, Newnan, is in charge of the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers are first cousins, Lahman Moore, Charles Moore, Scotty Bowie, Mickie Butler, and Bobby Langley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Georgia Library, Attention Chantel Dunham, Senior Director of Development, UGA Press and GA Review Athens, GA 30602, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, 2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605, or the Garden Club of Georgia, Inc. Scholarship Fund, 5 Rosemary Maulden, Asst. Treas, 302 Bushoan Road, Brunswick, GA 30525-9447.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 9, 2020