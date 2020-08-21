Ms. Sheila Yvonne Daniels Age, 72 of Athens passed on August 12, 2020.Viewing will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home Family hour from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens.Sheila was preceded in death by her mother Rosa Barnett, father, John Devlin, stepfather Willis Barnett, three sisters, Margaret Ann Allen, Elizabeth Dean and Elaine Allen; four brothers, Bill Barnett, Shellie Barnett, Robert Harris and John Devlin. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Shannon; sister, Jackie (Homer); three sisters-in-law, Julia Atkins, Wanda Harris, Deborah Daniels; three brothers-in-law, Joseph (Carolyn) Daniels, Allan Daniels and Steven(Leshon) Daniels, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friend Jay Johnson.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements