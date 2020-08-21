1/1
Sheila Yvonne Daniels
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms. Sheila Yvonne Daniels Age, 72 of Athens passed on August 12, 2020.

Viewing will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home Family hour from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens.

Sheila was preceded in death by her mother Rosa Barnett, father, John Devlin, stepfather Willis Barnett, three sisters, Margaret Ann Allen, Elizabeth Dean and Elaine Allen; four brothers, Bill Barnett, Shellie Barnett, Robert Harris and John Devlin. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Shannon; sister, Jackie (Homer); three sisters-in-law, Julia Atkins, Wanda Harris, Deborah Daniels; three brothers-in-law, Joseph (Carolyn) Daniels, Allan Daniels and Steven(Leshon) Daniels, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friend Jay Johnson.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
AUG
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Jackie, and other family members, I am so sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pastor Sarah Hector Johnson
Classmate
