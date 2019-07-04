|
Sheri Pace Eldridge, 64, of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Sheri was born in 1954 in Wichita, Kansas. She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee, and attended Vanderbilt University for two years before transferring to The University of Georgia where she graduated from The Lamar Dodd School of Art with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design in 1976. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority in college and remained an active member by serving on the Board and designing their beautiful home over the years. She was a dedicated member of Athens First United Methodist Church, where she served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was also a member of the Athens Garden Club. Sheri was a talented Interior Designer for nearly 40 years and member of the American Society of Interior Designers. She shared her creativity, love and warmth amongst many family homes and business in the Athens area. Above all, her greatest role was that of mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Joan Pace. Sheri is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Doc Eldridge, a son, Doc Eldridge IV (Amanda) of Athens, a daughter, Gini (Rett) Reeve of Atlanta, and four grandchildren that were the lights of her life, Addie Eldridge, Carole Eldridge, Pace Reeve, and Ellis Reeve.
She is also survived by one sister, Kim (Chris) Easterling of Winder, sisters and brothers-in-law, Beth (Skeet) Eldridge Cathey, and Frank (Edie) Eldridge, and nieces and nephews, Royce Eldridge, Harris Eldridge, Christy (Tony) Vickers, Jennifer (Zack) Martin, Mark (Amanda) Easterling, and Pace (Michelle) Easterling. Remaining also are several grand nieces and nephews, and an uncle, Bennie Deatherage (Virginia) of Texas.
The family extends an abundance of love and gratitude to friends and family who have reached out to them continually during Sheri's short illness. Your support and prayers have been felt by her loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support medical research within the Division of Hepatology, Emory University, Office of Gift Records, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Due to renovations at Athens First United Methodist Church, services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Athens First Baptist Church, with Senior Minister Chuck Hodges officiating the service. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 4 to July 7, 2019