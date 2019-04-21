|
|
Sherman "Larry" Harper, Jr., passed away on April 19, 2019, after a short, hard battle with cancer.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Athens and graduated from Clarke Central High School in 1980. Larry worked at the Athens Banner-Herald for 31 years and at Caterpillar for the past 2 years. Larry valued many friends from his jobs and made an impression on each life he touched. Larry was a self-taught guitarist with a special passion for classical guitar and spent many years playing in local rock bands.
Larry is survived by his wife, Theresa "Harmony" Harper; his mother, Mary R. Smith; his sister, Rita Raines; nephews: Joshua Suarez, Brandon (Brianna) Evans, and Chad Evans; niece, Larissa Raines; great-nephew, Xander Suarez; his sister, Donna Harper Castaneda of Ocala, FL; special friends, Caren and Maurice Snook (his wife's aunt and uncle); many aunts and uncles, and all of Athens.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel. Burial will follow at Sims Family Cemetery in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677, or at http://www.athenshumanesociety.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019