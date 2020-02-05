Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Sherri Maria Thomas


1964 - 2020
Sherri Maria Thomas Obituary
1964 - 2020 On February 3, 2020, Sherri Maria Thomas at age of 55, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of C.H. "Hot" Thomas and Mary Hannah Thomas.Sherri graduated from Oconee County High School and was involved in many sports. She was a member of Watkinsville First Christian Church. Sherri worked alongside of her family at Hot Thomas BBQ. Survivors include her son Justin (Jessica Freeman) Conley; brothers; Mark Thomas (Dianne) and Mitch Thomas; granddaughter Breslyn James Conley; nieces Carleigh Thomas Hedrick (Dustin), Morgan Thomas Davis(Corey), Madison Kenimer Thomas and Lanie Victoria Thomas; nephew Andrew Mark Thomas.Sherri also leaves behind special friends James Wilson and Kelley Thomas. In addition, she will be missed by her best four-legged friend and companion, Trixie. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 PM, at Lord & Stephens West. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 also at Lord & Stephens West. After the service friends and family are invited to a time of fellowship at the Thomas Cotton Gin, 3783 Greensboro Highway, Watkinsville.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Ga is in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
