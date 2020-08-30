Shirley Ann Crowe Kennedy, 75, went to be with her heavenly Father on August 27, 2020 after nearly a two-year fight against Multiple Myeloma.Shirley was born to parents, James Mercer Crowe and Annie Louise Peters Crowe, on October 1, 1944 in Athens, Georgia.Shirley was a life-long resident of Oconee County and graduated from Oconee County High School in 1962. She was an avid athlete that included being a stand-out high school basketball player. After high school, sports didn't stop. She spent many years playing softball, tennis and golf that included winning back-to-back Club Championships at Jennings Mill Country Club in 1999 and 2000.Shirley was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church, and she loved flowers, animals, birds, reading, and spending time at the Oconee County Senior Center playing cards with the "Sassy Shufflers." But most of all, she loved nothing better than spending time with her family. She was affectionately known as "Mimi" to her four grandchildren, that were herpride and joy, and she was their number one fan and cheerleader at all of their extracurricular activities and sporting events.She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.. Survivors include her husband William Durell "DK" Kennedy; children, Greg (Linda) Kennedy, Phyllis (Wesley) Hunt; siblings, Linda Carol (Gary) Porterfield, Allen (Lisa) Crowe; grandchildren, Baxter Hunt, Andrew Hunt, Anna Kennedy and Will Kennedy; nieces and nephews, Laura Leigh (Rex) Richardson and their sons, Bennett and Butler Richardson, Travis(Elizabeth) Porterfield and their daughter Gracie Porterfield, Tyler (Sara) Porterfield and their children, River and Kaleia Porterfield River and Kaleia Porterfield, Ansley (Brian) Watkins and their children, Rayland, Aubrey and Porter Watkins.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Cancer & Blood Center at 3320 Old Jefferson Road Building 700, Athens, GA 30607.Lord & Stephens, West 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road Watkinsville, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at