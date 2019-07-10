|
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Shirley E. Thompson, age 82 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Monday, July 8, 2019. Mrs. Thompson was born in Athens, Georgia a daughter of the late Henry Hoke Edwards and the late Allene Garrison Edwards. Mrs. Thompson was retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and the Jefferson Thursday Night Bridge Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by a son Lt. Col. Alan Thompson (Ret) and an infant brother.
Survivors include her husband, Edward "Ed" Thompson of Jefferson. Two sons, Dr. Michael Thompson and his wife Angi of Athens and their sons, Chandler and Gage of Athens. Philip Thompson and his wife L'Resu of Jefferson and their sons, Bryan of Richmond, Virginia, and Andrew of Jefferson. Daughter in law, Diane Thompson of Fayetteville. Two sisters, Ann Slayton of Athens, and Pat Mitchell of Watkinsville.
Mrs. Thompson grew up in the Normaltown/Boulevard area of Athens, graduated from Athens High School and married her high school beau. She spent her teenage years working in her father's grocery store on Baxter Street. She was driving and delivering groceries at age 13 and taught her future husband to drive. The prominent portion of her life was dedicated to raising and educating her three sons and four grandsons. She was affectionately referred to by her family members as "Moo-Moo."
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Thursday, July 11, 2019 from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church 10:00 - 12:00 Thursday, prior to the service. Grandsons, Bryan, Andrew, Chandler and Gage Thompson will be honored as pallbearers.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or to the Jefferson School System Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
