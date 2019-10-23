Home

Shirley Jean Bourque


1949 - 2019
Shirley Jean Bourque Obituary
1949 - 2019 Shirley Jean Bourque, 70 of Athens passed away suddenly on October 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her late husband Ronald Bourque, her mother and father Sarah and L.C Clark, sister Gloria Drake and niece Sharon Ballew. She is survived by her 2 nieces, Mariah Davis of Newark, Ohio and Tammy (Lee) Farmer of Nicholson Ga. She also has 2 great nieces and 3 great nephews and many close friends. Funeral arrangements are provided by Central Cremation Services. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
