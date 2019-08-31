|
1941 - 2019 Sid Bell, 78, of Athens, GA died August 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna, daughters Leanne (Cary) Sheffield of Powder Springs, GA, Debbie (Steve) Schofield of Dahlonega, GA, and 3 grandchildren, Courtney, Faith, and Luke. Sid was an award-winning engineer, was always helping anyone in need, and was loved by all who knew him.
Memorial service is Sunday at 3 pm at Chapelwood UMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapelwood UMC designated for Chase Howard, a boy in need of a handicap accessible van, 100 Janice Dr. Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019